BRIEF-GW Pharma reports positive results for schizophrenia drug in mid-stage trial
September 15, 2015 / 1:18 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GW Pharma reports positive results for schizophrenia drug in mid-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - GW Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Positive proof of concept data in schizophrenia

* Positive top line results from exploratory phase 2a placebo-controlled clinical trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) in 88 patients

* In trial, patients remained on their anti-psychotic medication and were randomized to receive CBD or placebo as adjunct therapy

* Majority of other endpoints in study were in favor of CBD and approached statistical significance in many cases

* Over a series of exploratory endpoints, CBD was consistently superior to placebo

* Safety profile of CBD was reassuring, with no serious adverse events

* Majority of other endpoints in study were in favor of CBD and approached statistical significance in many cases


