BRIEF-Galliford Try posts full year profit of 114 mln stg
#Financials
September 16, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Galliford Try posts full year profit of 114 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Galliford Try Plc

* Final dividend up 21 percent to 46 penceper share

* Total dividend up 28 percent to 68 penceper share

* Record profit following another strong year for group

* 11% increase in revenue to £1,108 million from £1,002 million

* Final dividend of 46 pence, giving 28% increase in full year dividend payment to 68 pence covered at 1.7x pre-exceptional items

* Net debt of £17.3 million at 30 june 2015 (2014: £5.1 million) despite increase in landbank

* Group revenue up 33 percent to 2,348 million stg

* Profit before tax up 20 percent to 114.0 million stg

* 11% increase in revenue to £1,108 million from £1,002 million. 3,177 completions with a further 1,800 equivalent contracting units in galliford try partnerships

* All businesses saw high levels of build cost inflation but early signs indicate situation may be moderating. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
