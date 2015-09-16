FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JD Sports Fashion posts big jump in first half profit
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 16, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-JD Sports Fashion posts big jump in first half profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Jd Sports Fashion Plc

* H1 revenue rose 21 percent to 809.9 million stg

* Profit before tax and exceptional items 46,566 million stg, up 82 percent

* Interim dividend payable per ordinary share 1.20p

* Like for like sales growth in excess of 10%

* Encouraged by positive nature of trading to date in second half across our core fascias

* Outdoor operating losses (before exceptional items) reduced to £4.5 million (2014: £5.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)

