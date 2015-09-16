BRIEF-Entra renews and extends lease contract at Papirbredden in Drammen

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Entra ASA

* Entra has renewed and extended a lease contract with Buskerud and Vestfold University College for the properties Grønland 51 and Grønland 58 at Papirbredden in Drammen

* Buskerud and Vestfold University College will lease a total of 16,700 square meters, thus adding another 1,270 square meters to the previous contract

* The new contract has a duration of 12 years, starting from July 1

* The properties are 60 percent owned by Entra through PapirbreddenEiendom AS Source text for Eikon:

