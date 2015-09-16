BRIEF-SABMiller confirms AB InBev intends to make acquisition proposal

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sabmiller Plc

* Response to press speculation

* Notes recent press speculation and confirms Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV (“AB InBev”) has informed SABMiller that it intends to make a proposal to acquire SABMiller

* No proposal has yet been received and board of SABMiller has no further details about terms of any such proposal

* Board of SABMiller will review and respond as appropriate to any proposal which might be made

* Can be no certainty that an offer will be made or as to terms on which any offer might be made