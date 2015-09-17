FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JDC Group H1 revenues up 7.2 pct at EUR 37.0 mln
September 17, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-JDC Group H1 revenues up 7.2 pct at EUR 37.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - JDC Group AG :

* Posts sharp improvement in key figures and concludes first half with seven-digit EBITDA

* H1 revenues grew year-on-year by 7.2 percent to 37.0 million euros ($42 million) (previous year: 34.5 million euros)

* EBITDA at continuing operations rose to 1.0 million euros in first half of 2015 (previous year: -0.9 million euros)

* H1 EBIT at continuing operations also performed very well and increased to 0.3 million euros(previous year: -1.7 million euros)

* 2015 will still be a year of transition and investment in technology, one in which we only expect to achieve slight profitability

* From 2016 onwards, however, expects to generate substantial earnings growth

* For 2016, can confirm expectations, namely of generating revenues of between 90 million euros and 100 million euros and EBITDA of at least 5 million euros

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

