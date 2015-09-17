FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Phoenix Groups confirms in talks to buy rival Guardian Financial
September 17, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Phoenix Groups confirms in talks to buy rival Guardian Financial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings :

* Statement re press comment

* Notes recent media speculation regarding a possible acquisition of Guardian Financial Services

* Believes there are a number of potential acquisition and consolidation opportunities in UK closed life sector

* Has been reviewing those options within framework of its existing commitment to stakeholders

* Has been evaluating Guardian Financial Services as part of an on-going sale process for Guardian Financial Services business

* Discussions remain on a non-exclusive basis

* No certainty that these discussions will lead to any transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
