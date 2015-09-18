FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intershop Communications completes capital increase
September 18, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Intershop Communications completes capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Intershop Communications AG :

* Completes capital increase successfully

* Total of 1,500,000 shares were privately placed with institutional investors at price of 1.10 euros per share, bringing gross proceeds from capital increase to 1.65 million euros ($1.88 million)

* Company’s share capital will be increased by 1,500,000 euros and will amount to 31,683,484 euros after entry in commercial register Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8766 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

