FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Worldpay looks to raise about 890 mln stg via London IPO
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Worldpay looks to raise about 890 mln stg via London IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Worldpay Group Ltd IPO-WORLD.L:

* Intention to float on the london stock exchange

* Intention to proceed with an initial public offering

* Company intends to raise net proceeds from offer of about 890 million stg

* This provide existing indirect shareholders of company senior management, current and former employees and other investors opportunity for a partial realisation

* Expects to have a free float following IPO of at least 25 pct

* Intended that an over-allotment option of up to 15 pct of total offer size will be made available

* Certain directors and employees are expected to retain at least 75 pct of their investment in company immediately following IPO

* Expected that admission will take place in October 2015

* Barclays Bank Plc, Credit Suisse Securities and UBS Limited are acting as joint bookrunners

* Merrill Lynch International, Goldman Sachs International and Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc are acting as joint global co-ordinators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.