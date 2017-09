Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG :

* Expands share repurchase programme: maximum price raised to 40.00 euros ($45.62) per share

* Maximum price per share will be raised from its current level of 30.00 euros to 40.00 euros (plus purchase-related costs)

* Adjustment of maximum price will take effect on Sept. 21 ($1 = 0.8767 euros)