BRIEF-Leoni agrees JV with BHAP in China
September 18, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Leoni agrees JV with BHAP in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Leoni AG

* Leoni strengthens its market position with a joint venture in China and adjusts 2016 forecast

* Will sell 50 percent of shares in its wiring systems plant in Langfang to BHAP

* All of Leoni’s other activities in China are unaffected

* There will be no notable effects on sales or operating profit during current financial year

* It will, on other hand, mean consolidated sales of approx. Eur 4.8 billion in fiscal 2016 rather than eur 5 billion forecast previously

* Target for a 7 percent EBIT margin remains unchanged

* Long-term, joint venture will contribute to further improvement of Leoni group’s position in Chinese market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

