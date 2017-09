Sept 21 (Reuters) - Weng Fine Art AG :

* E-commerce subsidiary WFA Trading GmbH signs an agreement on sale of prints and multiples with an international distribution partner for 825,000 euros ($932,910)

* Most of revenues of this transaction will become effective in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)