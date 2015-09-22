BRIEF-Aker Philadelphia sells its interest in product tanker joint venture to Marathon Petroleum

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Aker Philadelphia Shipyard ASA :

* Aker Philadelphia Shipyard Inc entered into definitive agreements with a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation for buy-out of APSI’s interest in its joint venture with Crowley Maritime Corporation

* Says transaction is based on an enterprise value of $150 million per vessel.

* Deliveries of all four vessels are expected to occur from Q3 2015 to Q3 2016

* Expects to recognize a pre-tax gain of about $10 million per vessel from transaction.

