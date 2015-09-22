FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Close Brothers FY adjusted operating profit rose 16 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Close Brothers FY adjusted operating profit rose 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Group Plc :

* FY adjusted operating profit rose 16 percent to 224.9 million stg

* Adjusted basic earnings per share up 19 pct to 120.5p

* Final dividend up 9 percent to 35.5 pence per share

* Total dividend 53.5 penceper share

* Continued good performance in banking division with adjusted operating profit 15 pct higher at 208.7 million stg

* Strong return on opening equity of 19.5 pct and common equity tier 1 capital ratio improved to 13.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.