BRIEF-AG Barr underlying first half profit up 3.3 pct
September 22, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AG Barr underlying first half profit up 3.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - A.G.Barr Plc

* H1 pretax profit fell 11.3 percent to 16.9 million stg

* Adjusted profit on ordinary activities before tax, interest and exceptional items increased by 3.3% to £17.8m

* H1 revenue 130.3 million stg versus 135.7 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend up 8 percent to 3.36 penceper share

* As we look towards 2016 it is anticipated that business will return to growth

* Market conditions across first half have been difficult and are forecast to remain so. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

