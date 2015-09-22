BRIEF-AG Barr underlying first half profit up 3.3 pct

Sept 22 (Reuters) - A.G.Barr Plc

* H1 pretax profit fell 11.3 percent to 16.9 million stg

* Adjusted profit on ordinary activities before tax, interest and exceptional items increased by 3.3% to £17.8m

* H1 revenue 130.3 million stg versus 135.7 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend up 8 percent to 3.36 penceper share

* As we look towards 2016 it is anticipated that business will return to growth

* Market conditions across first half have been difficult and are forecast to remain so.