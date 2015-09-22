FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-REC Silicon to lay off 400 U.S. workers over China dispute
September 22, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-REC Silicon to lay off 400 U.S. workers over China dispute

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Rec Silicon Asa:

* Unresolved U.S./China solar trade war will force shutdown of remaining Moses Lake capacity in Washington state

* Approximately 400 out of current 720 employees will have to be laid off

* Says remains hopeful that China will proceed to make a deal on U.S. polysilicon in connection with the current opportunity for a global resolution of the solar trade war, which creates substantial value and multiple benefits for China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

