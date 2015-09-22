FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Publity acquires additional joint venture partner
September 22, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Publity acquires additional joint venture partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Publity AG :

* Acquires additional joint venture partner and once again increases targets for assets under management

* Corresponding agreement for a further joint venture with an international institutional investor has now been fixed

* Assets under management of around 5 billion euros ($5.59 billion) forecast through to end of 2017

* Most recent forecast for EBIT for current year of 17 million euros is also to be tested to see if it has to be increased as a result of this background

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

