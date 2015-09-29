FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boohoo first half profit up 39 pct
September 29, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Boohoo first half profit up 39 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Boohoo.com Plc

* H1 revenue rose 35 percent to 90.8 million stg

* H1 profit before tax 6.27 million stg versus 4.50 million stg, +39%

* UK sales up 30%, Rest of Europe up 19% (34% cer), Rest of World up 65% (75% cer)

* Gross margin 60.1%

* 8.4% EBITDA (adjusted) margin (2014: 10.1%), reflecting investment in price, promotions and marketing

* Autumn/winter marketing campaign #WeAreNow is supporting a good start to second half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
