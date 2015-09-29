BRIEF-Euromoney buys 10 pct interest in Zanbato

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc

* Euromoney acquires 10 pct interest in zanbato

* Has acquired a 10 pct interest in Zanbato Inc, a digital platform and workflow tools provider for global private capital markets

* For a consideration of $5.5 mln, funded from its existing cash resources

* Investment is part of a $14 mln series B funding round aimed at expanding capital base of Zanbato

* As part of transaction Euromoney will also receive a seat on Zanbato board