Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc

* Agrees joint venture acquisition of loan portfolio secured against prime Dublin retail property for eur 1.85 billion (£1.37 billion)

* Hammerson and joint venture partner, Allianz Real Estate sign agreement with Ireland’s National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) to acquire the Project Jewel portfolio of loans secured against retail assets in Dublin, Ireland, including Dundrum Town Centre

