FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Riksbank says limits Sept. 29 certificate issue
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Riksbank says limits Sept. 29 certificate issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Swedish Central Bank

* Temporary change to the terms and conditions for issues of Riksbank certificates

* Says banking system has a liquidity surplus in relation to Riksbank

* Says in order to avoid excessive variations in overnight rate in connection with approaching end of quarter, Riksbank has decided to limit the volume of issue of Riksbank certificates on 29 september 2015 to sek 157 billion

* The part of the banking system’s liquidity surplus made available for balancing liquidity between the banks overnight amounts therefore to about SEK 20 billion

* As of 8 October 2008, the banking system has a liquidity surplus in relation to the Riksbank. At present, this liquidity surplus amounts to around SEK 177 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.