BRIEF-Riksbank says limits Sept. 29 certificate issue

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Swedish Central Bank

* Temporary change to the terms and conditions for issues of Riksbank certificates

* Says banking system has a liquidity surplus in relation to Riksbank

* Says in order to avoid excessive variations in overnight rate in connection with approaching end of quarter, Riksbank has decided to limit the volume of issue of Riksbank certificates on 29 september 2015 to sek 157 billion

* The part of the banking system’s liquidity surplus made available for balancing liquidity between the banks overnight amounts therefore to about SEK 20 billion

* As of 8 October 2008, the banking system has a liquidity surplus in relation to the Riksbank. At present, this liquidity surplus amounts to around SEK 177 billion.