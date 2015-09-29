FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ericsson wins three-year 4G contract in Indonesia
#Communications Equipment
September 29, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ericsson wins three-year 4G contract in Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ericsson AB

* Says Axiata selects Ericsson for 4G/LTE deployment in Indonesia

* Says XL Axiata to deploy 4G/LTE and upgrade existing 2G and 3G networks to meet Indonesia’s rapid-growing data-traffic

* Says XL Axiata selects Ericsson as a turnkey partner for 4G/LTE design and implementation in Jakarta and Central Java

* XL Axiata has signed a three-year contract with Ericsson for design and implementation of 4G/LTE network and upgrade of existing 2G and 3G networks in Jakarta and Central Java

* The agreement includes all hardware, software and services to deliver 4G/LTE services for XL Axiata’s subscribers. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

