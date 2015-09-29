FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DF Deutsche Forfait files for protection proceedings
September 29, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DF Deutsche Forfait files for protection proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Files for Schutzschirmverfahren (protection proceedings) in order to continue its restructuring process

* Talks with investors have not yet delivered a positive result

* Sales offers from bondholders amounting to 2.5 million euros ($2.81 million) are insufficient

* During fixed three-month period of Schutzschirmverfahren, DF Deutsche Forfait will be protected from foreclosures and other enforcement measures by creditors and will retain its full capacity to conduct business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

