FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sangui Biotech International FY 2015 revenues down 4.5 pct to $127,469
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 30, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sangui Biotech International FY 2015 revenues down 4.5 pct to $127,469

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Sangui Biotech International Inc

* Said on Tuesday revenues of $127,469 in financial year 2015; net loss, cash burn reduced; revenues from granulox license fees in euros up 34.4 pct

* FY 2015 revenues from product sales and royalties in the amount of $127,469, a decrease of 4.5 pct as compared to the revenues in the financial year 2014

* FY 2015 research and development expenses decreased to $204,987 (FY 2014: $543,071)

* FY 2015 net loss attributable to shareholders in the amount of $0.7 million (FY 2014: net loss $1.4 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.