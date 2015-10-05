FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carrington unit acquires mortgage servicing rights for $85 mln
October 5, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Carrington unit acquires mortgage servicing rights for $85 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Carrington Holding Company LLC :

* Mortgage servicing rights acquisition

* Carrington Mortgage Services, has entered into a mortgage servicing rights purchase and sale agreement with financial institution, to which co has purchased mortgage servicing rights of about $6 billion

* Transaction was settled and loans boarded on or about Oct. 2, 2015

* Purchase price of about $85 million, subject to certain adjustments set forth in purchase agreement, was funded by a third party Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

