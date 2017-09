Oct 5 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank Plc

* Proposed placing of Betfair Group shares

* Accelerated bookbuilt offering of 7.35 million ordinary shares in Betfair Group Plc

* It is anticipated that books will close on 6 october 2015

* Bookbuilding will commence immediately

* Barclays is acting as sole bookrunner in placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)