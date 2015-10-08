FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Recipharm says to reduce costs, takes SEK 15 mln charge in Q4
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 8, 2015 / 12:09 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Recipharm says to reduce costs, takes SEK 15 mln charge in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Recipharm AB

* Recipharm announces cost and efficiency program in Sweden

* Says ambition is to achieve annual savings in excess of sek 60 million from headcount reductions as well as savings in external costs

* Says implementation costs of SEK 15 million are expected and will be charged to q4 2015 results

* Recipharm announces cost and efficiency program in sweden

* Says savings are expected to start impact results already in q1 2016 with full effect beginning of 2017

* Says around 100 positions in greater Stockholm area are subject to notice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.