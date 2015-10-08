BRIEF-SNP AG raises FY 2015 revenue forecast

Oct 8 (Reuters) - SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Raises revenue forecast for 2015 financial year

* Raised its revenue forecast for 2015 financial year to between 51 million euros and 53 million euros ($58 million - $60 million)

* Higher revenue expectations are attributable to continued very strong order situation and increase in project volumes

* Is confirming earnings forecast it issued in March 2015 and still anticipates an operating EBIT margin of at least 6 pct