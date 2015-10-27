BRIEF-Bloomsbury Publishing H1 pretax profit falls

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bloomsbury Publishing Plc :

* Unaudited interim results for six months ended Aug. 31, 2015

* Profit before taxation: 0.3 million stg (2014: 0.5 million stg)

* Turnover: 52.7 million stg (2014: 46.6 million stg) for six months ended Aug. 31, 2015

* Interim dividend 1.06 pence per share (2014: 1.02 pence)

* Harry Potter and Philosopher’s Stone illustrated edition by J.K.Rowling and Jim Kay published on Oct. 6, 2015, with rights now sold in illustrations to 27 foreign language publishers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)