FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kid ASA updates indicative price to NOK 31 per offer share in IPO
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 27, 2015 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kid ASA updates indicative price to NOK 31 per offer share in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Kid ASA :

* Update on the Initial Public Offering

* It has been decided to update indicative price to 31 Norwegian crowns ($3.67) per offer share, which implies a pre-money equity value of Kid of 1,085 million crowns

* Will still raise gross proceeds of 175 million crowns by issuing new shares in offering, but as a result of indicative price, selling shareholder intends to sell no more than 15 million existing shares in company

* New base deal is covered at 31 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4399 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.