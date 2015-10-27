BRIEF-Kid ASA updates indicative price to NOK 31 per offer share in IPO

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Kid ASA :

* Update on the Initial Public Offering

* It has been decided to update indicative price to 31 Norwegian crowns ($3.67) per offer share, which implies a pre-money equity value of Kid of 1,085 million crowns

* Will still raise gross proceeds of 175 million crowns by issuing new shares in offering, but as a result of indicative price, selling shareholder intends to sell no more than 15 million existing shares in company

* New base deal is covered at 31 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4399 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)