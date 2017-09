Oct 30 (Reuters) - Skandiabanken ASA :

* Offer shares priced at NOK 46 per share

* Offer price implies a market capitalisation of NOK 4.9 billion ($572.94 million)

* Has raised gross proceeds of approximately NOK 300 million

* First day of trading on Oslo stock exchange will be Nov. 2. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5524 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)