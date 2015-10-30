FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schweizer Electronic Q3 EBIT up 13.8pct to EUR 3.3 mln
October 30, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schweizer Electronic Q3 EBIT up 13.8pct to EUR 3.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Schweizer Electronic AG :

* Continues to grow profitably in the third quarter

* 9-month revenues of 88.4 million euros ($97.09 million) (previous year 83.3 million euros) and quarterly sales of 28.5 million euros (previous year 28.0 million euros)

* Q3 EBIT rose faster than turnover by 13.8 pct to 3.3 million euros (previous year 2.9 million euros)

* Adjusts profit forecast to 8.0 million - 9.0 million euros for fiscal year 2015

* Expect a turnover of 115 million euros for year 2015, this is a 5 pct growth against last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

