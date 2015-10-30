FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-co.don decides on capital increase
#Healthcare
October 30, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-co.don decides on capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - co.don AG :

* Management Board of co.don decides to increase company’s share capital by up to 2,494,976 euros ($2.75 million) from 13,722,368 euros to up to 16,217,344 euros in return for cash contributions by issuing up to 2,494,976 new no-par bearer shares

* Subscription price amounts to 2.00 euros per share

* Intends to use part of funds received from capital increase to prepare sales and marketing of its most important product - co.don condosphere - outside Germany

* Also intends to use funds from capital increase to invest in optimising and automating its production and logistics processes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9086 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
