BRIEF-Synergy Health H1 adjusted pretax profit 30.2 mln stg vs 28.4 mln stg
October 30, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Synergy Health H1 adjusted pretax profit 30.2 mln stg vs 28.4 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Synergy Health Plc

* H1 revenue rose 4.4 percent to 206.3 million stg

* H1 adjusted pretax profit 30.2 million stg versus 28.4 million stg year ago

* Reported revenue growth of 4.4 pct. Underlying revenue growth, excluding currency effects, of 6.3 pct

* Special dividend of 15.8p paid on 20 October, prior to completion of combination with steris corporation

* H1 operating cash flow increased by 9.6 pct to 49.1 million stgwith cash conversion of 89 pct

* H1 profit before tax 7.8 mln stg versus 24.7 mln stg year ago

* Underlying adjusted operating profit increased by 8.8 pct on a constant currency basis for six months ended sept 27, 2015

* Expected completion of combination with Steris on 2 November 2015

* Has decided not to pay a further interim dividend Source text for Eikon: nRSd9111Da Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
