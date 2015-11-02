FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Evry signs deal with nine savings banks for NOK 355 mln
November 2, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Evry signs deal with nine savings banks for NOK 355 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Evry ASA :

* Says has entered into comprehensive agreement to deliver banking solutions and complete IT platform operations to nine Norwegian savings banks

* The agreement is for period of five years and represents total contract value of 355 million Norwegian crowns ($41.90 million)

* New agreement comes into effect on Jan. 1, 2016 and runs to Dec. 31, 2020

* Agreement includes an option to extend for further two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4716 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

