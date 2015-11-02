FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Skanska sells office building in Prague for 55 mln euro
November 2, 2015

BRIEF-Skanska sells office building in Prague for 55 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Skanska sells office building in the Czech Republic, for EUR 55 M, about SEK 520 M

* Skanska has sold Corso Court, an office building in Prague, Czech Republic. The building has been acquired on behalf of a separate account mandate managed by global investment manager, Invesco Real Estate

* The sale will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the fourth quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

