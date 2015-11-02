FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diamond's Atlas Mara reaches deal to buy Finance Bank of Zambia
November 2, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Diamond's Atlas Mara reaches deal to buy Finance Bank of Zambia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Atlas Mara Limited :

* Acquisition of Finance Bank Of Zambia Plc

* Now reached an agreement to acquire 100 pct of Finance Bank of Zambia Plc

* Atlas Mara will acquire FBZ for approximately $60 million in cash and 2.6 million Atlas Mara shares

* Deal will result in creation of Zambia’s largest bank by branch network and 5th largest bank by assets with combined assets of about $418 million

* Completion of transaction is expected in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

