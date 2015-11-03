FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-All for One Steeb prelim. FY 2014/2015 EBIT up 38 pct at EUR 18.6 mln
November 3, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-All for One Steeb prelim. FY 2014/2015 EBIT up 38 pct at EUR 18.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - All for One Steeb AG :

* Said on Monday preliminary FY 2014/2015 sales 241.6 million euros ($266.36 million) (+11 pct over prior year)

* FY 2014/2015 EBIT (preliminary): 18.6 million euros (+38 pct over prior year)

* FY 2014/2015 preliminary EBT posted a gain of 42 pct to 17.1 million euros (2013/14: 12.0 million euros)

* Revenues in 2015/16 are expected to be between 255 million and 265 million euros with an EBIT of between 17.5 million and 19.5 million euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9070 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

