BRIEF-Exceet Group 9-month sales down at EUR 132.7 mln
November 3, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Exceet Group 9-month sales down at EUR 132.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Exceet Group SE :

* Said on Monday 9-month sales of 132.7 million euros ($146.35 million) (9 months 2014: 140.1 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA climbing to 8.2 million euros (9 months 2014: 15.1 million euros)

* On 30 September 2015 exceet’s order backlog amounted to 87.1 million euros which is at the level of 31 December 2014 (87.3 million euros)

* Final quarter 2015 most probably should exceed the Q4 figure of 2014 thus continuing the trend seen since this summer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9067 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

