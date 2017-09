Nov 5 (Reuters) - SAF Holland SA :

* EBIT in nine-month period of 2015 climbed 32.4 pct to 73.6 million euros

* 9-month sales 817.5 million euros, up 13 pct

* Result for 9 months jumped to 42.1 million euros (previous year: 28.7 million euros)

* FY 2015 outlook for sales, adjusted EBIT, and earnings per share confirmed