BRIEF-TAG Immobilien revises 2015 FFO guidance, Q3 FFO at EUR 19 mln
#Financials
November 5, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TAG Immobilien revises 2015 FFO guidance, Q3 FFO at EUR 19 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - TAG Immobilien AG :

* Increases funds from operations (FFO) to 19.0 million euros ($20.64 million) and net profit to 67.0 million euros in the third quarter of 2015

* At 64.5 million euros, rental income in Q3 2015 was roughly on par with previous two quarters (64.1 million euros in Q1 and 64.8 million euros in Q2)

* 9-month total net income was 115.2 million euros

* Dividend forecast for 2015 at 0.55 euros per share, dividend increase to 0.57 euros per share planned for 2016

* Revised FFO guidance for financial year 2015 to currently around 74 million euros to 75 million euros, or approx. 0.60 euros per share based on weighted number of shares outstanding

* FFO forecast for financial year 2016 of around 84 million euros to eur 85 million, or approximately 0.67 euros per share

* Reuters poll average for TAG Immobilien Q3 rental income was 64.8 million euros, FFO I 20.2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
