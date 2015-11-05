FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler 9-month sales up 11 pct at EUR 102.7 mln
November 5, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler 9-month sales up 11 pct at EUR 102.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG :

* EBIT improved to 13.8 million euros ($14.98 million) for first nine months

* 9-month sales at 102.7 million euros were up by 10.2 million euros or 11 pct

* 9-month profit after taxes and minority interests also increased sharply to 9.0 million euros or 1.70 euros per share

* Sales are expected to increase slightly to between 137 million and 140 million euros in 2016, assuming exchange rates remain stable

* Sales are expected to rise to over 133 million euros in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

