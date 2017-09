Nov 5 (Reuters) - Cable & Wireless Communications Plc

* Group revenue of us$1.2 billion up 4%; 5% higher at constant currency against prior year

* H1 ebitda rose 4 percent to 427 million usd

* Full year outlook in line with guidance; strong first six months trading

* Expects run-rate integration cost synergies to total us$70 million by year end