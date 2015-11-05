BRIEF-DVB Bank sees FY 2015 EBT in positive low-to mid-double-digit mln euro range

Nov 5 (Reuters) - DVB Bank SE :

* Forecasts consolidated net income before taxes for the fiscal year 2015 in the positive low- to mid-double-digit million euro range, resulting from anticipated additional provisioning

* Assumes that in FY 2015 key financial management indicators - namely, return on equity before taxes, cost/income ratio, and risk-adjusted economic value added - as forecasted in bank’s annual report 2014 will not be achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)