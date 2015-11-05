FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alstria Office Reit 9-mth net result up at EUR 24.1 mln
#Financials
November 5, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alstria Office Reit 9-mth net result up at EUR 24.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Alstria Office Reit AG :

* First nine month 2015 FFO margin improves to 50.7 pct

* 9-month revenues amounted to 72.8 million euros ($79.13 million), decrease by 5.2 pct compared to first nine months of 2014

* 9-month FFO 36.9 million euros versus 37.9 million euros year ago

* 9-month net result 24.1 million euros versus 18.9 million euros year ago

* Full-Year guidance confirmed (including 2 months of Deutsche Office): revenues 116 million euros and FFO of 59 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
