BRIEF-Rhoen-Klinikum 9-month EBITDA at EUR 117.3 mln, outlook unchanged

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Rhoen Klinikum AG :

* Business development as planned - second share repurchase - scheme completed - new departmental responsibilities for the management board

* 9-month revenues amount to 832.0 million euros ($905.38 million)

* 9-month EBITDA stands at 117.3 million euros

* Outlook for 2015 remains unchanged: revenues between 1.08 billion euros and 1.12 billion euros, EBITDA between 145 million euros and 155 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)