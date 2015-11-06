FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fnac agrees higher offer for Darty
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 6, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fnac agrees higher offer for Darty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Groupe Fnac

* Statement re possible offer

* Boards of groupe fnac s.a. And darty are pleased to announce they have reached agreement on key terms of a possible recommended pre-conditional offer to be made by fnac

* Upon completion, is anticipated that darty shareholders will hold up to a maximum of about 46 percent of issued share capital of combined group

* Darty shareholders will be entitled to receive 1 fnac share for every 37 darty shares held

* Fnac will also make available a partial cash alternative (“pca”) up to a maximum aggregate amount of eur 95 million

* Board has indicated to fnac that, should a firm offer be forthcoming, it would intend to recommend to darty shareholders unanimously

* Based on closing price of eur 60.4 per fnac share on 5 november 2015, possible offer represent value of about 116 pence per darty share

* Possible offer valued at about £615 million for darty’s entire issued and to be issued share capital

* Under terms of possible offer, darty shareholders on register as at oct 23 also entitled to receive final dividend of 2.625 euro cents

* Fnac has agreed to a reverse break fee of eur 12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

