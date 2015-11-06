FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tomorrow Focus 9-month revenue up 4.1 pct at EUR 83.5 mln
Sections
Featured
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
North Korea
China agrees more U.N. actions needed against North Korea
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy and Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
November 6, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tomorrow Focus 9-month revenue up 4.1 pct at EUR 83.5 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tomorrow Focus AG :

* Consolidated revenue for first nine months of current year rose to 83.5 million euros ($90.78 million) from 80.2 million euros in same period of 2014, a rise of 4.1 percent

* At 28.8 million euros, third-quarter 2015 revenue was up 5.5 percent on total of 27.3 million euros recorded for same period in 2014

* Group EBIT from continuing operations stood at 2.5 million euros in first nine months of 2015, down 78.6 percent compared with 11.5 million euros in same period of previous year

* Group operating EBITDA from continuing operations in first nine months of 2015 stood at 7.2 million euros, down 54.7 percent on previous year’s nine-month total of 15.9 million euros

* Group earnings after taxes from continuing operations ended first nine months of 2015 at minus 2.8 million euros compared with 7.0 million euros in same period of 2014

* Over next 15 months, Tomorrow Focus plans to invest more heavily in a range of product marketing measures designed to attract new customers and retain existing customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.