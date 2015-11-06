FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2015 / 10:28 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tullett Prebon confirms talks with ICAP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tullett Prebon Plc

* Statement re. Press comment

* Notes recent press speculation and confirms that it is in discussions with Icap Plc regarding possible acquisition by tullett prebon of Icap’s global broking business

* Discussions regarding transaction are currently ongoing and there can be no certainty that any transaction will be agreed

* Possible acquisition of global broking business of Icap Plc

* Envisaged that Tullett Prebon would issue more than 100% of its existing share capital as consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

