BRIEF-Hamborner Reit 9-mth income from rents and leases up at EUR 38.2 mln
#Financials
November 10, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hamborner Reit 9-mth income from rents and leases up at EUR 38.2 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hamborner Reit AG :

* Review of successful first nine months - forecast raised for 2015 as a whole

* Income from rents and leases for first nine months rose by 9.3 pct on previous year’s level to a total of 38.2 million euros ($41.05 million)

* FFO climbed by 17.3 pct to around 21.9 million euros in first nine months (previous year: 18.7 million euros)

* NAV increased and was 8.53 eurosper share as at 30 September 2015 (previous year: 8.22 euros)

* 9-month net profit amounted to 8.6 million euros (previous year: 16.2 million euros)

* Previous forecasts for income from rents and leases and operating earnings (FFO) published were raised due to good business performance

* Is now forecasting an increase in income from rents and leases of around 11 pct and FFO per share of around 46 cents for 2015 as a whole

* Intends to propose to annual general meeting for 2015 financial year to increase dividend from 40 cents to 42 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
